(Corrects spelling of first name in third paragraph)
By Harro Ten Wolde
MANNHEIM, Germany May 21 German business
software company SAP is not planning to return to
having two chief executives, its new sole CEOP said on
Wednesday, as surging demand for online products calls for a
faster pace of decision-making.
Since 2010 the company has been run by two CEOs, but last
year it was suddenly announced that Jim Hagemann Snabe, aged 52,
would be joining the supervisory board, leaving 46-year-old
American Bill McDermott in sole command once shareholders
approved the move at the annual general meeting which was held
on Wednesday.
Some investors had hoped a more prominent role might have
been given to SAP's technology chief Vishal Sikka under
McDermott's leadership, but Sikka unexpectedly stepped down
earlier this month.
"We are in a new era now where the sole CEO model is the
right model," McDermott told reporters on the sidelines of the
annual meeting.
"Therefore I will guide you forward on a sole CEO model for
SAP because that will enable us to be more nimble and much
quicker to market a cloud world."
SAP earlier this year pushed back its profit target as it
waits for subscription revenue from cloud-computing to gather
pace and invests more in the business to keep up with a
fast-growing market.
Cloud computing allows businesses to reduce their costs by
ditching bulky servers for network-based software in their own
offices and using remote data centres run by technology
companies instead.
Global business spending on cloud services are expected to
jump 20 percent this year to $174.2 billion, research firm IHS
estimates. By 2017 spending will be at more than $235 billion,
triple the amount spent in 2011, they expect.
"As we now move to a cloud world where executive decision
making has to be very rapid and the connection between
innovation and execution has to be instantaneous," McDermott
said.
McDermott did not rule out at a later stage SAP returning to
being a company run by two chief executives but said it would be
hard to replicate what he and Hagemann Snabe did.
"It is a unique model. It requires unique trust and
friendship. Back in 2010 two was better than one. We had to get
a lot of things moving on the strategy," he said.
Since McDermott and Hagemann-Snabe took over at the helm at
SAP in February 2010 after the surprise resignation of Leon
Apotheker. Since then the shares have added 75 percent in value,
giving SAP a market value of 67 billion euros ($91.8 billion).
($1=0.7302 euros)
(With additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)