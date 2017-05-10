MANNHEIM, Germany May 10 SAP's
supervisory board only narrowly won backing from shareholders at
the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday
following a revolt against the company's remuneration plans.
With almost 70 percent of SAP share capital present at the
AGM, only 50.49 percent of them voted in favour of endorsing the
actions of the supervisory board.
Earlier, leading shareholder advisors had called on SAP
investors to oppose the actions of the supervisory board at
Europe's largest technology company, citing opposition to
management pay.
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) took issue with the
supervisory board's unwillingness to acknowledge any need to
improve its remuneration system despite shareholder dissent.
SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott's 15.6 million euro
payout for 2016 ranks at the top end of German corporate pay.
Supervisory chairman and SAP co-founder Hasso Plattner
promised shareholders more transparency about management pay,
but some shareholders said it was too little, too late.
