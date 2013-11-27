FRANKFURT Nov 27 Germany's biggest tech company, SAP rejected on Wednesday calls by domestic politicians for European IT companies to band together to stand up against the U.S. tech giants in the wake of the NSA spying scandal.

German politicians have pleaded for a so-called "IT-Airbus" amid a growing sense of European unease with revelations of former NSA contractor Edward Snowden about the United States spying on Europeans, which included monitoring Chancellor Angela Merkel's mobile phone.

"A merger between some European IT companies with the aim of drawing a line between them and the rest of the global market, does not make any sense," SAP's co-Chief Executive Officer Jim Hagemann Snabe said in an e-mailed response to questions from Reuters.

German politicians in favour of IT companies teaming up, such as Chancellor Angela Merkel, argue it would make Europe less dependent on US tech and data giants including Microsoft , Google and Cisco.

It would copy the success of plane maker Airbus, part of European group EADS, which is going head-to-head with Boeing on the global aerospace market.