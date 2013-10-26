FRANKFURT German business software group SAP (SAPG.DE) is not interested in bidding for troubled smart phone maker Blackberry (BB.TO), its chief financial officer told a German magazine.

"Blackberry doesn't fit with our strategy," Werner Brandt told Euro am Sonntag in an interview, adding that SAP already offers mobile solutions and did not need to fill any gaps there.

BlackBerry, based in Canada, once dominated the smartphone market but has put itself up for sale after being overtaken by Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone and devices using Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android operating system.

There seems to be no shortage of interest in Blackberry. SAP, along with Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) and Google, was in talks about a full or partial acquisition, sources close to the matter had previously told Reuters.

Its co-founders are also considering a bid, and a group led by property and casualty insurer Fairfax (FFH.TO) last month unveiled a tentative offer of $9 a share.

Former Apple Inc boss John Sculley and Chinese computer maker Lenovo (0992.HK) have also been reported as interested in a deal for Blackberry. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Catherine Evans)