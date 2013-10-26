FRANKFURT Oct 26 German business software group
SAP is not interested in bidding for troubled smart
phone maker Blackberry, its chief financial officer told
a German magazine.
"Blackberry doesn't fit with our strategy," Werner Brandt
told Euro am Sonntag in an interview, adding that SAP already
offers mobile solutions and did not need to fill any gaps there.
BlackBerry, based in Canada, once dominated the smartphone
market but has put itself up for sale after being overtaken by
Apple's iPhone and devices using Google Inc's
Android operating system.
There seems to be no shortage of interest in Blackberry.
SAP, along with Cisco Systems Inc and Google, was in
talks about a full or partial acquisition, sources close to the
matter had previously told Reuters.
Its co-founders are also considering a bid, and a group led
by property and casualty insurer Fairfax last month
unveiled a tentative offer of $9 a share.
Former Apple Inc boss John Sculley and Chinese computer
maker Lenovo have also been reported as interested in
a deal for Blackberry.