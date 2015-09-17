FRANKFURT, Sept 17 The chief executive of SAP , Europe's biggest software firm, lost an eye and was briefly in life-threatening danger after falling down a flight of stairs in July, the company said on Thursday.

Bill McDermott fell while visiting family in the United States over the July 4 holiday weekend and landed on a splinter of glass. A long operation saved his eye, but in the end doctors had to remove it due to an infection, SAP said.

"I am still alive and that is not a given after such a serious accident," McDermott told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, adding that it would not affect his work. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Pravin Char)