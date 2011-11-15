FRANKFURT Nov 15 German business software
maker SAP plans to invest more than $2 billion up to
2015 to expand its business in China.
It said in a statement on Tuesday it aims to hire about
2,000 people in China through 2015 and open five to six new
offices across the country.
SAP told Reuters on Monday that the company is open to
acquisitions in Asia and plans to hire more in the fast-growing
China and India markets.
Asia has been a bright spot for SAP, whose portfolio
includes designing software, databases and workflows for
corporations.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)