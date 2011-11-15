FRANKFURT Nov 15 German business software maker SAP plans to invest more than $2 billion up to 2015 to expand its business in China.

It said in a statement on Tuesday it aims to hire about 2,000 people in China through 2015 and open five to six new offices across the country.

SAP told Reuters on Monday that the company is open to acquisitions in Asia and plans to hire more in the fast-growing China and India markets.

Asia has been a bright spot for SAP, whose portfolio includes designing software, databases and workflows for corporations. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)