FRANKFURT, March 31 Klaus Tschira, one of the
co-founders of European software giant SAP, has died
unexpectedly at the age of 74, his foundation said on Tuesday.
Tschira, a trained physicist, left IBM to found SAP
in 1972 together with four IBM colleagues: Hasso Plattner, who
is still the company's chairman, Dietmar Hopp, Hans-Werner
Hector and Claus Wellenreuther.
The German business software company began by developing
software that could process data in real time rather than
overnight in batches, and went public in 1988.
It is now Europe's biggest technology company, with revenue
of 17.6 billion euros ($18.9 billion), market capitalisation of
82.3 billion euros and more than 74,000 employees in 2014.
Tschira, a billionaire, stepped down from SAP's supervisory
board in 2007.
He was married to Gerda Tschira and had two sons.
($1 = 0.9312 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)