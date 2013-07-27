BERLIN, July 27 German business software maker SAP AG is calling on staff to cut expenses and other costs as it seeks savings following a warning earlier this month that sales would fall short of expectations this year.

"The management board of SAP has decided to call on all employees to continue to exercise cost discipline," the company said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

Earlier a report in Wirtschaftswoche magazine said the company aimed to cut costs by 200 million euros ($265.3 million) in the second half of the year.

The company did not put a figure on how much it expected to save in the economy drive, but said it would focus on "variable costs, essentially external services, travel costs and infrastructure outlays."

Wirtschaftswoche had cited internal documents as saying SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott had imposed new "cost savings guidance" on staff, seeking savings in areas such as relocating or moving people and equipment.

The company on July 18 cut its outlook for revenue growth from software and software-related services to at least 10 percent in 2013, excluding exchange-rate fluctuations, compared with a previous forecast for 11 to 13 percent growth.

Four days later it said it was breaking up its dual-CEO structure and giving sole executive power to McDermott, with co-CEO Jim Hagemann Snabe moving to SAP's supervisory board.

