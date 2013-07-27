BERLIN, July 27 German business software maker
SAP AG is calling on staff to cut expenses and other
costs as it seeks savings following a warning earlier this month
that sales would fall short of expectations this year.
"The management board of SAP has decided to call on all
employees to continue to exercise cost discipline," the company
said in an emailed statement on Saturday.
Earlier a report in Wirtschaftswoche magazine said the
company aimed to cut costs by 200 million euros ($265.3 million)
in the second half of the year.
The company did not put a figure on how much it expected to
save in the economy drive, but said it would focus on "variable
costs, essentially external services, travel costs and
infrastructure outlays."
Wirtschaftswoche had cited internal documents as saying SAP
Chief Executive Bill McDermott had imposed new "cost savings
guidance" on staff, seeking savings in areas such as relocating
or moving people and equipment.
The company on July 18 cut its outlook for revenue growth
from software and software-related services to at least 10
percent in 2013, excluding exchange-rate fluctuations, compared
with a previous forecast for 11 to 13 percent growth.
Four days later it said it was breaking up its dual-CEO
structure and giving sole executive power to McDermott, with
co-CEO Jim Hagemann Snabe moving to SAP's supervisory board.
($1 = 0.7539 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan; Editing by
David Holmes)