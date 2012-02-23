FRANKFURT Feb 23 Germany's SAP, the world's biggest maker of business software, said it would recommend a special dividend as well as an increase in the basic payout after reporting record 2011 results.

SAP said the total dividend would jump 83 percent to 1.10 euros ($1.46) per share for 2011 earnings, up from 0.60 euros the previous year.

That includes a special dividend of 0.35 euros to celebrate its 40th anniversary, it said in a statement late Thursday.

SAP last month reported 2011 operating profit of 4.71 billion euros and said it expected 5.05-5.25 billion in 2012. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Gary Hill)