FRANKFURT Feb 23 Germany's SAP,
the world's biggest maker of business software, said it would
recommend a special dividend as well as an increase in the basic
payout after reporting record 2011 results.
SAP said the total dividend would jump 83 percent to 1.10
euros ($1.46) per share for 2011 earnings, up from 0.60 euros
the previous year.
That includes a special dividend of 0.35 euros to celebrate
its 40th anniversary, it said in a statement late Thursday.
SAP last month reported 2011 operating profit of 4.71
billion euros and said it expected 5.05-5.25 billion in 2012.
($1 = 0.7511 euros)
