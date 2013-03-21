FRANKFURT, March 21 German business software group SAP said on Thursday it would propose a 2012 dividend of 0.85 euros per share, up from 0.75 euros in the previous year.

SAP last year also paid a special dividend of 0.35 euros per share on top of the 0.75 euros.

The payment represents a pay-out ratio of 36 percent. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)