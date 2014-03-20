FRANKFURT, March 20 German business software
maker SAP on Thursday proposed an annual dividend of
1.00 euro per share, up 18 percent from a year earlier, and more
than expected by analysts.
Analysts had on average predicted a 0.93 euro payout per
share.
SAP in January reported slowing fourth-quarter software
revenue growth, citing currency effects and its shift to
Internet-based services as it looks to compete with newer,
nimbler rivals.
The company also said on Thursday it would ask shareholders
to approve changing the company's legal form from a German AG
into a European Company, known as Societas Europaea or SE.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)