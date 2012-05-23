BRIEF-Xl Group reports tender offers for up to $550 mln
* Xl Group Ltd announces tender offers for up to $550 million aggregate maximum repurchase amount of certain outstanding securities of Xlit Ltd. and Catlin Insurance Company Ltd.
MANNHEIM, Germany May 23 SAP said on Wednesday it initially planned a cooperation with Ariba Inc rather than buying the commerce network company.
German business software maker SAP announced plans to buy Ariba late on Tuesday, in a deal valuing the U.S. company at $4.3 billion, its latest manoeuvre against Oracle in the fast-growing Internet-based computing market.
SAP said it still aims to reach an operating margin of 35 percent in 2015.
* Quidel receives the CE mark for its thyretain® tbi reporter bioassay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: