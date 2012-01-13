Tech recovery, Italian banks help European shares bounce back from 7-week lows
* Capita jumps as recovery on track (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
FRANKFURT Jan 13 Germany's SAP, the world's biggest maker of business software, reported a gain in fourth quarter sales and profits, sending its shares higher on Friday.
Fourth-quarter sales at its key software and software-related services business rose 12 percent from a year ago to 3.72 billion euros ($4.7 billion) on a non-IFRS basis.
Operating profit rose 10 percent to 1.78 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7814 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
