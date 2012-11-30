(Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT Nov 30 SAP's co-founder
Hasso Plattner sold shares in the German business software maker
worth 120 million euros ($155.74 million), divesting a portion
of his overall stake, the company said on Friday.
To protect the stock price, a bank will place 10 million
euros worth of the shares every month until no more are left.
"The sale will be carried out at the bank's own discretion
in the stock market or over the counter, for the first time in
November 2012 and then again in the months January through
November 2013," SAP said in a regulatory statement.
SAP shares reversed their gains, trading down 0.5 percent at
59.91 euros by 1554 GMT.
Plattner is SAP's largest shareholder with 121.49 million
shares, representing a 9.89 percent stake, according to Thomson
Reuters data from the end of September. Based on the current
share price the stake is worth a little over 7 billion euros.
With a 73 billion euro market capitalisation, SAP is the
most valuable company in the German blue chip index,
followed by Siemens, worth a little under 70 billion.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)