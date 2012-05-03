DUBLIN May 3 German business software group SAP
AG will hire 250 more people at its Irish operations,
the company said on Thursday, in the latest boost to an economy
which has one of the worst jobless rates in Europe.
Irish unemployment has stayed above 14 percent for almost
two years and is forecast to fall to just 11.7 percent by 2015
even though employment rose for the first time in four years in
the final quarter of last year.
SAP, the world's biggest maker of business software, said it
would add to the 1,200 workers employed at its Dublin and Galway
sites through an investment of 110 million euros. This follows
announcements from Apple and Ebay Inc's PayPal
to add jobs in Ireland.
"The decision by SAP to create 250 new, high-quality jobs in
Dublin and Galway is most welcome news and contributes to
Ireland's growing reputation as a global hub for the digital
industry," Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said in a statement.
Ireland's ultra-low corporate tax rate, which it guards
vigorously against pockets of opposition in Europe, has helped
it attract large multinationals to the country including tech
giants like Google and Facebook.