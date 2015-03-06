BRIEF-Sqli Q1 revenue up 8 pct at EUR 51.2 mln
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 51.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qYqYxs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, March 6 Business software maker SAP will cut about 2,250 jobs, or around 3 percent of its global workforce, as the company accelerates a push to sell its products via the Internet.
Europe's largest software maker, which employs about 75,000 workers worldwide, said on Friday that it would help to find new positions for those involved in other growing parts of the company. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 29.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2r6jHJi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)