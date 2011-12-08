LONDON Dec 8 German business software
company SAP's 1 billion euro ($1.33 billion) loan to
back its acquisition of cloud computing firm SuccessFactors Inc
is expected to be repaid quickly by SAP's free
cashflow, banking sources said on Thursday.
JP Morgan is the sole underwriter of the loan, which
backs SAP's $3.4 billion bid for the US web-based software firm
announced on Dec. 3.
"SAP has enough cash on its balance sheet to pay for the
whole acquisition but wants to keep a cash cushion and is
therefore using its own resources and modest debt," a banker
close to the deal said.
SAP could not immediately be reached for comment.
SAP's loan carries competitive pricing of under 100 basis
points over EURIBOR, despite recent market volatility and bank
funding problems. This is due to SAP's ability to repay the debt
quickly, bankers said.
Unlike most large financings for mergers and acquisitions
(M&A), the loan is not a bridge loan to future bond issues and
is expected to be repaid in 2012 from the company's free cash
flow of around 2 billion euros, the bankers added.
The loan, which has a one-year tenor and can be extended for
a further six months, was launched to around 10 banks in a wider
syndication this week.
SAP is unrated, but is viewed as equivalent to a strong
single A credit. Banks are expected to support the loan, which
is scheduled to be signed before Christmas.
"One billion euros is not big for a company with stellar
credit quality. SAP's ability to repay this loan through
cashflow is unquestioned," a banker close to the deal said.