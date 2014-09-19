By Sandrine Bradley
| LONDON, Sept 19
LONDON, Sept 19 Deutsche Bank has
underwritten 7 billion euros(9.00 billion US dollar) in loans to
back German business software maker SAP's, $7.3
billion acquisition of US-based expense management software firm
Concur Technologies, sources close to the deal said.
Deutsche Bank is the sole underwriter and adviser on the
loan and it is the biggest underwrite by a single bank for a
European loan so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.
The deal is the latest major M&A transaction to provide a
boost to a loan market weary from the grind of cut-price
refinancing.
SAP has a good track record for repaying acquisition debt
quickly through cash flow and bond issuance. It agreed a 1
billion euro term loan for its takeover of SuccessFactors in
December 2011, which was fully repaid by November 2012.
The company then agreed a 2.4 billion euro term loan in May
2012 to back its acquisition of Ariba that was fully repaid by
December 2012, while its acquisition of hybris in June 2013 was
backed with a 1 billion euro term loan that fully repaid by
December 2013.
According to one of the sources it is expected that this new
loan will be repaid through a bond or a private placement.
"SAP has a history of transforming loans into bonds," the
source said. "This loan is likely to be repaid with a Eurobond
or through a US private placement."
Deutsche Bank and SAP declined to comment.
This latest deal for SAP follows the 12.5 billion euro
acquisition financing for ZF Friedrichshafen, also underwritten
by Deutsche Bank alongside Citigroup, to back the German car
maker's takeover of US-based TRW Automotive, which was
announced earlier this week.
These deals fuel hope for a strong flow of M&A in Europe as
shareholders are encouraged to invest the cash they have
stockpiled during the financial crisis. Simultaneously banks can
offer extremely favourable terms on both bridge loans and
longer-term loan financing, further incentivising companies to
press the button on M&A.
(1 US dollar = 0.7781 euro)
(Editing By Christopher Mangham)