WALLDORF, Germany Jan 21 SAP expects that by
2017 about 65 percent of its business will be highly predictable
as the software company will make a push for cloud and
subscription based services, the company's co-Chief Executive
Bill McDermott told Reuters in an interview.
"Today 50 percent of our revenues is recurrent. By 2017 we
aim at having 65 percent of recurring revenue. That means 65
percent of revenue will be highly predictable and have high
margins," he told Reuters on Tuesday.
He added that demand Europe was recovering, especially
Southern Europe. "We had an amazing fourth quarter in southern
Europe, especially in Italy. We see southern Europe coming back
with the rest of Europe showing a steady development."
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by
Ludwig Burger)