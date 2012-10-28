BERLIN Oct 28 Germany's SAP may be
able to sustain high sales from software and related services
for a "very long time," co-chief executive Bill McDermott told a
German newspaper.
"It's our ambition to grow with double-digit numbers for a
very long time to come," Euro am Sonntag quoted McDermott as
saying in an interview published on Sunday.
"I believe that's possible."
The newspaper also cited the co-CEO as saying SAP currently
has no plans for further acquisitions following the purchases of
cloud-computing company Ariba and Success Factors.
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)