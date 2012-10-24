MUNICH Oct 24 German business maker SAP
raised its revenue outlook to reflect the acquisition
of internet-based cloud computing company Ariba, completed
earlier this month.
The world's biggest maker of business software said on
Wednesday it sees full-year revenue from software and
software-related services growing by between 10.5 and 12.5
percent.
In July, when it was waiting for approval of its $4.3
billion acquisition of Ariba, SAP said 2012 revenue would rise
10-12 percent.
SAP's third-quarter operating profit before special items
rose 10 percent to 1.24 billion euros ($1.61 billion), while
software and software-related services revenue rose 19 percent
from last year to 3.19 billion euros. Both figures were in-line
with average analyst estimates.
SAP, which competes with Oracle and IBM,
said it still expected 2012 operating profit to rise to between
5.05 billion euros and 5.25 billion at constant currencies.