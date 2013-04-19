U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
FRANKFURT, April 19 German business software maker SAP on Friday published lower-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and revenue as its activities in Asia showed a decline in revenues.
First-quarter operating profit excluding special items rose 8 percent to 901 million euros ($1.2 billion), missing average analyst expectations of 968 million euros.
Revenues were also up 8 percent at 3.64 billion euros, but missed even the most pessimistic estimate in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates ranging from 3.73-3.9 billion euros.
"We had some execution issues in Asia-Pacific," SAP co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe said.
SAP said it still expected operating profit this year to be 5.85-5.95 billion euros at constant currencies, up 12-14 percent from 5.21 billion in 2012.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would roll out a mobile YouTube application designed for India, boosting the search company's presence in a burgeoning market with spotty Internet access.
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated