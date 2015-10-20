(Corrects operating profit figure in second paragraph to 1.62
billion euros, not 1.36 billion euros)
FRANKFURT Oct 20 Europe's biggest software
company SAP on Tuesday confirmed its strong
third-quarter results and said its newer Internet-based cloud
business could top full-year targets in the fourth quarter, the
software company's most important period.
In a statement, SAP reported a 19-percent rise in
third-quarter operating profit to 1.62 billion euros ($1.84
billion), confirming results it pre-announced last week.
"The reason why we didn't raise the guidance is because it
is an annual guidance (target) and the biggest part of the
annual operating plan is still to be determined based on our
fourth-quarter execution," Chief Executive Bill McDermott said.
"We are feeling good. We certainly have a chance to outrun
it and that is why we firmly reiterated," he told journalists,
referring to SAP's target to increase cloud and software revenue
by 8-10 percent in constant currencies during 2015.
($1 = 0.8828 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Eric Auchard; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)