FRANKFURT Oct 21 Europe's biggest software company SAP on Friday raised the lower end of its 2016 operating profit forecast range after software licenses held up in what the company called a "strong" quarter.

Third-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, rose 1 percent to 1.64 billion euros ($1.79 billion), slightly below the average analysts' expectation of 1.69 billion in a Reuters poll.

Software licenses rose with a slightly better-than-expected 5 percent to 3.69 billion euros.

SAP said it now expected full-year operating profit to come to between 6.5 billion and 6.7 billion euros, compared with a previous forecast for 6.4 billion to 6.7 billion.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 2016 profit of 6.68 billion euros, with individual estimates of 17 analysts ranging from 6.42 billion to 7.01 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)