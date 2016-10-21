FRANKFURT Oct 21 Europe's biggest software
company SAP on Friday raised the lower end of its 2016
operating profit forecast range after software licenses held up
in what the company called a "strong" quarter.
Third-quarter operating profit, excluding special items,
rose 1 percent to 1.64 billion euros ($1.79 billion), slightly
below the average analysts' expectation of 1.69 billion in a
Reuters poll.
Software licenses rose with a slightly better-than-expected
5 percent to 3.69 billion euros.
SAP said it now expected full-year operating profit to come
to between 6.5 billion and 6.7 billion euros, compared with a
previous forecast for 6.4 billion to 6.7 billion.
Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 2016 profit of 6.68
billion euros, with individual estimates of 17 analysts ranging
from 6.42 billion to 7.01 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9172 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)