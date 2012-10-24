* Software sales 1.03 bln euros vs 995 mln expected
* Sees year software, services revenue up 10.5-12.5 pct
* Previous forecast was for 10-12 pct growth
* Shares up 4.3 percent
(Rewrites, adds detail, updates shares)
By Harro Ten Wolde
MUNICH, Oct 24 German software group SAP
sold more software licenses than expected in the third
quarter as new products helped it to snatch market share from
rivals in a tough economic backdrop.
The world's biggest maker of business software also nudged
up its full-year revenue forecast on Wednesday to reflect its
$4.3 billion acquisition of cloud-computing company Ariba.
It said full-year revenue from software and related services
would rise 10.5-12.5 percent, up from a 10-12 percent projection
made in July.
"Assuming that the macroeconomic environment does not
deteriorate we expect to reach the upper end of the range,"
SAP's co-chief executive Jim Hagemann Snabe told reporters.
Shares in SAP, whose clients include Apple, GE
, McDonald's and Pepsi, were up 4.3
percent to 55.12 euros at 1020 GMT.
SAP said it continued to win market share from competitors,
a trend which was illustrated by a 17 percent jump in new
software license sales to 1.03 billion euros ($1.3 billion),
more than analysts' average expectation of 995 million euros.
Investors pay close attention to new software sales because
they generate high-margin, long-term maintenance contracts and
are an important gauge of the company's future profits.
Sales were boosted by new products such as Hana, which helps
companies to analyse large quantities of data quickly.
SAP's third-quarter operating profit before special items
rose 10 percent to 1.24 billion euros, while software and
software-related services revenue rose 19 percent to 3.19
billion. Both figures were in line with market expectations.
"A sound set of figures, given the macroeconomic
uncertainties and the rather poor results of some competitors,"
DZ Bank analyst Oliver Finger said, reiterating his "buy"
recommendation on the shares.
Rivals such as IBM and Microsoft said
earlier this month businesses and governments were holding back
spending on information technology amid economic uncertainty in
Europe and ahead of U.S. elections next month.
HEDGING LOSS
SAP, which also competes with Oracle, still expects
2012 operating profit to rise to 5.05-5.25 billion euros at
constant currencies.
DZ Bank's Finger said that should boost investor confidence.
SAP shares trade at 15 times estimated 12-month forward
earnings, compared with a multiple of 11 for Oracle and 10 and
11 respectively for French peers Cap Gemini and Atos
.
Quarterly net profit of 618 million euros was hit by a 64
million euro foreign exchange provision related to the Ariba
acquisition, missing all forecasts in a Reuters poll.
"At the time when we announced the Ariba acquisition we
thought it was prudent to hedge our position for a weaker euro,
however the euro strengthened," finance chief Werner Brandt
said.
SAP shares are up more than 30 percent so far this year,
outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Technology index,
which is up 9 percent.
($1 = 0.7714 euro)
(Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark Potter)