* Strong demand from financial and retail sectors

* Still sees 2012 operating profit at 5.05-5.25 bln euros

* Q2 revenues from Hana tool 85 mln euros

FRANKFURT, July 24 SAP kept its full-year outlook on Tuesday amid an uncertain economic environment as it continued to draw clients, especially from the financial industry and the retail sector, to its new cloud-based services.

The world's biggest maker of business software, which reported key figures on July 12, said it still expected 2012 operating profit to rise to between 5.05 billion euros ($6.1 billion) and 5.25 billion at constant currencies.

It also expects cloud computing firm SuccessFactors, which it bought for $3.4 billion earlier this year, to contribute to an increase in full-year revenue from software and software-related services of between 10 and 12 percent.

"We reached the upper end of our second-quarter software revenue guidance range and (we) were at the mid-point of the software and software-related service revenue guidance range," said Werner Brandt, SAP's Chief Financial Officer.

"With this momentum in the first half of 2012 ... we are on track to deliver on our targets for the full-year 2012."

SAP, which competes with Oracle and IBM, also said it saw a more than 20 percent growth for its products from its customers in the manufacturing sector.

Software revenue from its financial and retail clients jumped 60 percent in the quarter, it added.

SAP's integrated software systems are sold to many of the world's biggest companies, such as Apple, GE, McDonald's and Pepsi.

The company generated 85 million euros from its business intelligence tool Hana, which helps companies analyse large quantities of data quickly. The product was on track to reach 320 million euros in revenues this year, SAP said.

Earlier this month SAP said its software revenues rose 19 percent to a record 1.06 billion euros for the second-quarter, at the top-end of predicted a 15-20 percent increase at constant currencies.

Quarterly operating profit before special items rose 15 percent to 1.17 billion euros, beating average analyst estimate of 1.11 billion euros.