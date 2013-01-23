* 2013 software, services sales growth to slow to 11-13 pct
* 2013 operating profit seen up 12-14 pct at 5.85-5.95 bln
* Analysts see 2013 operating profit at 5.57 bln
* Shares up 2.5 percent, outperforming sector
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 German business software group
SAP said its profit would grow faster than revenues
from traditional software and related services, helped by new
web software products like cloud-computing and data analysis.
SAP, based in Walldorf, southern Germany, is betting on
faster growing, web-based software products that are less
vulnerable to the economic downturn as there are no upfront
costs for programme licences, hardware or installation.
SAP said on Wednesday it expected operating profit this year
to be 5.85-5.95 billion euros at constant currencies, up 12-14
percent from 5.21 billion in 2012, and beating an average
analyst forecast for a 6 percent rise in a Reuters poll.
However, revenue growth in software and software-related
services as a whole would slow to 11-13 percent this year after
a 17 percent jump to 13.2 billion euros ($17.5 billion) last
year, SAP said.
Software sales generate high-margin, long-term maintenance
contracts and are an important gauge of future profit.
Goldman Sachs analyst Mohammed Moawalla said SAP's
outlook implied an improvement of 60-70 basis points in this
year's operating margin to 32.3 percent at constant currencies.
"We believe that 2012-13 are peak years of investments and
we expect better operating leverage going forward," he said in a
client note, rating the shares 'buy'.
SAP shares were up 2.5 percent by 1100 GMT, partly erasing
last week's drop when it announced worse-than-expected quarterly
revenue and operating profit and investors feared it was failing
to keep up with arch-rival Oracle.
Traders said SAP shares as well as those of software groups
Cap Gemini and Software AG, were also helped
by strong IBM results, published late on Tuesday.
Shares in UK peer Sage Group bucked the trend after
it said conditions in mainland Europe were still challenging.
SAP last year splashed out $7.7 billion to buy
internet-based computing companies Ariba and SuccessFactors.
These so-called cloud services, which deliver services via the
Internet from remote data centres, will approach revenues of 1
billion euros this year.
Profitability will also be boosted by a new product called
Hana, which helps firms analyse large amounts of data quickly.
The product will have revenues of 650-700 million euros this
year, up from 392 million euros in 2012, and will steal business
away from its main competitor Oracle, the company's co-chief
executive Bill McDermott told reporters.
SAP said it still saw 2015 revenue above 20 billion euros.