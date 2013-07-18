(Corrects last sentence to show the Q2 figure is below
consensus, not above)
* Says Japan, Australia, New Zealand especially affected
* Curbs outlook for software and software-related service
* Affirms 2013 operating profit outlook
* Q2 operating profit 1.22 bln euros vs poll avg 1.26 bln
FRANKFURT, July 18 Germany's SAP AG on
Thursday trimmed its outlook for 2013 software revenue, blaming
slowing economic growth in China and customers' move to
cloud-based services.
It said it expected revenues from software and
software-related services to grow by at least 10 percent this
year, excluding exchange rate fluctuations, compared with a
previous outlook for 11-13 percent growth.
"In the short run, the reduced growth rates in China are
impacting not just China but all the countries around it,"
co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe said.
China's GDP growth rate slowed to 7.5 percent in the second
quarter - the ninth quarter in the last 10 that expansion had
weakened - in a setback for companies around the world betting
on a continued boom in the world's second-biggest economy.
Especially companies in Japan, Australia and New Zealand
have become hesitant about investing in software, SAP's Snabe
said.
SAP's biggest competitor, U.S.-based Oracle, last
month blamed Asia and Latin America for its disappointing
software sales and subscriptions.
Snabe said on Thursday a strong pipeline for Asia-Pacific
indicated that the business software maker's business in the
region would recover again, though it was hard to say when that
would be. "We will continue to invest in Asia-Pacific," he said.
SAP affirmed its outlook for 2013 operating profit of
5.85-5.95 billion euros ($7.7-$7.8 billion) at constant
currencies, up 12-14 percent from 5.21 billion in 2012.
In the second quarter, SAP's operating profit was up 10
percent at constant currencies, at 1.22 billion euros, broadly
in line with average analyst expectations. Including currency
effects, the figure was up only 4 percent.
Software and software-related service revenue grew 10
percent to 3.35 billion euros in the three months through June,
a tad below consensus of 3.41 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7637 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz and
David Cowell)