* Third quarter operating profit beats forecasts
* Results released a week ahead of schedule
* Still sees 2015 operating profit of 5.6-5.9 bln euros
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Oct 13 Europe's biggest software
maker SAP reported a 19 percent rise in third-quarter
operating profit on Tuesday, surprising markets by bringing
forward its forecast-beating results by a week.
Revenues from its existing corporate customers held up,
while the German company said it was stepping up its efforts to
offer more of its products via the internet.
Third-quarter operating profit, excluding special items,
rose to 1.62 billion euros ($1.84 billion), beating the most
optimistic estimate among 14 analysts, whose estimates ranged
from 1.45 billion to 1.59 billion euros.
SAP said it was sticking to its outlook for the full year
for operating profit of 5.6 billion euros to 5.9 billion euros
at constant currencies, which represents a rise of up to 5
percent from the figure of 5.6 billion euros last year.
"Our strong double-digit growth in cloud and software
revenue was mainly driven by excellent results in mature
markets," SAP's Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic said in a
statement, adding that he expected continued volatility and
economic challenges in emerging markets.
SAP shares were 3 percent higher by 0915 GMT after earlier
hitting their highest level in two months. The company published
the figures in the small hours of Tuesday, a week earlier than
planned, to keep markets informed of its progress.
"We see SAP's preliminary Q3 results as showing the strength
of SAP's underlying businesses and in-line with our thesis on
the company that the company will be able to grow revenue as
they move to the Cloud," said Mark L. Moerdler, an analyst at
Bernstein brokerage, sticking to his "outperform" rating for
stock.
SAP, whose customers include the world's biggest
multinationals, specialises in business applications ranging
from accounting to human resources to supply-chain management.
Like established rivals such as Oracle, IBM
and Microsoft, SAP is striving to boost Internet-based
sales to head off fast-growing newer competitors such as Workday
and Amazon.com's web software unit.
While such software is less profitable in the short term,
compared to its classic software installed on its customers
local servers, providers hope to win higher revenues over time
from subscription payments via cloud computing.
SAP said its cloud subscriptions and support revenue more
than doubled to 600 million euros in the third quarter.
Third-quarter total revenue of 4.98 billion euros was
slightly ahead of the average expectation of 4.93 billion.
At the same time SAP's established on-premise licence
business recoverd in the third quarter from a weak second
quarter, growing 4 percent at constant currencies. In the second
quarter licence revenues were down 7 percent at constant
currencies.
Analyst Daud Khan at Berenberg said that the fourth-quarter
remained critical for SAP to reach its full-year targets.
"Investors' overall impression is that despite pressures in
Brazil and Russia, the licence business is holding up," the
analyst said in a client note.
($1 = 0.8812 euros)
