WALLDORF, Germany Jan 20 Europe's largest
software firm SAP lowered its 2017 operating profit
outlook on Tuesday, saying its push into cloud-based software
delivery would eat into its profit margins.
SAP said it expects 2017 operating profit excluding special
items of between 6.3 and 7 billion euros ($7.3 billion to $8.1
billion) on revenues of between 21 and 22 billion euros.
The company had earlier said it expected to reach an
operating margin of 35 percent on revenues of up to 22 billion
euros in 2017 resulting in an operating profit of around 7.7
billion euros.
SAP said it expects revenues from its cloud business in 2018
to exceed revenue from its traditional software licences, which
should result in operating profit excluding special items of
between 8 and 9 billion euros in 2020.
"At that time SAP expects to reach a scale in its cloud
business that will clear the way for accelerated operating
profit expansion," it said.
($1 = 0.8638 euros)
