BRIEF-Scotiabank has agreed to sell Scotia Managed Companies Administration Inc to Marquest Asset Management Inc
VIENNA Dec 3 SAP's agreed deal to acquire U.S.-based cloud computing outfit SuccessFactors will help SAP beat its target of generating 20 billion euros ($26.9 billion) in revenue by 2015, officials told a conference call.
They maintained their 35 percent margin target.
* Allstate - on June 9, 2017, co entered into share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to purchase $250 million of outstanding common stock