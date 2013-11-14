FRANKFURT Nov 14 German business software group
SAP took advantage of favourable debt market
conditions to sign a new revolving credit facility amounting to
2 billion euros ($2.68 billion) that "significantly lowers
financing costs", it said on Thursday.
SAP will use the new revolver to refinance an existing
credit facility of 1.5 billion euros, which was due to expire in
2015.
"With a maturity of 5 years and two 1-year extension
options, SAP ensures significantly improved terms and conditions
for the upcoming years," the company said in a statement, adding
that a total of 27 banks were participating in the new facility.
It said the credit line may be used for general corporate
purposes, and added that a possible future withdrawal is not
bound to any financial covenants.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)