BUCHAREST Nov 23 German business software
maker SAP aims to employ 400 staff in Romania by 2014
to provide consultancy services to its customers in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa, it said on Wednesday.
Franck Cohen, the president of SAP Europe, Middle East &
Africa, was quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres that
"so far we can talk about a sum of 30-40 million euros for the
next three to four years."
Local media reported last week that SAP, which has around
100 employees in Romania, would announce a major investment in
the country.
Last week SAP also said it planned to invest more than $2
billion up to 2015 expanding its business in China, aiming to
hire about 2,000 people and open five to six new offices across
the country.
