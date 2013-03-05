HANOVER, Germany, March 5 German business
software group SAP is ahead of plan in getting to its
2015 sales target as it continues to win market share, its
co-chief said on Tuesday.
"Compared to our competitors our business is doing better.
We target to have sales of more than 20 billion euros ($26
billion) by 2015. At the moment we are ahead of our plan to get
to that target," co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe told
Reuters in an interview.
SAP's original target was to reach 20 billion euros in sales
by 2015, but the firm increased the outlook at the end of last
year to 'at least' 20 billion euros.
Hagemann Snabe said he expected to win market share this
year. "We have the strongest pipeline ever," he said.
SAP, based in Walldorf, southern Germany, is betting on
faster growing, web-based software products that are less
vulnerable to the economic downturn as there are no upfront
costs for programme licences, hardware or installation.
With these so called 'cloud services' SAP expects to help
companies to enter the Chinese market. SAP also hopes to get a
listing in China but is not in a hurry.
"We have expressed our interest to the Chinese authorities
but it is also important for us to work on the basis of
international accounting principles (IFRS)," Snabe said.
China has been talking about the launch of an international
segment on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. It was about to kick off
the new board in the second half of 2011 but the move was
delayed by the euro zone debt crisis.
"We just have to wait what happens next in China," Snabe
said.
SAP expects operating profit this year to be 5.85-5.95
billion euros at constant currencies, up 12-14 percent from 5.21
billion in 2012.
($1 = 0.7687 euros)
