* SAP unveils next-generation S4 HANA product line
* S4 HANA unifies products with single user interface
* SAP execs to face investor scrutiny over cloud strategy
By Harro Ten Wolde and Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 SAP has launched the
most high-stakes overhaul of its core software line in more than
two decades, aiming to convince multinational corporate
customers that its software can now run their most critical
business applications much faster.
Europe's biggest software company said on Tuesday its widely
used suite of corporate planning applications and newer
cloud-based Internet software would work together using a
single, modern user interface. Forrester Research estimates that
could lead to exponential improvements in SAP data-crunching
times.
The unified database platform, called S4 HANA, promises to
cut the time it takes to compile business accounts and forecasts
to minutes, instead of hours and days, by analysing vast amounts
of data in local memory. This provides instant-access retrieval
instead of the slower call-and-response method of pulling data
from hard disks, CDs and tapes.
Established software makers such as SAP are battling to
boost Internet software sales and fend off pure cloud-based
rivals Salesforce.com, Workday and Amazon.com's
Web unit.
According to some analysts, SAP has staked out a big, early
lead in the market for real-time business planning software by
signing up a chunk of its biggest customers to S4 HANA.
For most companies, accounting for sales performance,
inventory levels and other key financial measures still requires
an elaborate scheduling effort known as the quarterly closing
process to synchronise relevant data, a snapshot in time that is
often days or weeks old by the time it is ready.
SAP's newer approach, in development for four years and used
in parts already by thousands of customers, is to combine its
super-fast "in-memory" database with business analysis
functions. This lets company planners drill down into actual
financial transactions and draw on a range of both internal and
external data instead of relying on statistical assumptions.
"It's about managing a business in detail rather than in the
aggregate," Forrester analyst George Lawrie said. "That means
looking through the windshield rather than the rear-view
mirror."
At a product launch in New York, followed afterward by a
capital markets day for financial analysts and investors, SAP
executives will face questions over moves to deliver more of its
software as cloud-based Internet services instead of packaged
software running on customers' in-house computers.
Most analysts accept the industry shift to cloud software
delivery. But they want SAP to disclose more financial metrics
that can allow investors to track how the cloud business is
performing relative to its classic packaged software business.
SAP has acknowledged the move to the cloud will force it to
backtrack on long-promised profit margin gains that have been a
big investor draw, in favour of potentially faster revenue
growth.
All major database vendors including Oracle, IBM
, Microsoft, Pivotal and Teradata now
offer "in-memory" versions and dozens of rivals supply
predictive analytics software in the cloud.
With the introduction of S4 HANA, SAP is looking to
eventually bring all of its customers under one roof, a process
that will entail further software development by SAP and complex
decisions by customers about when it makes financial sense to
convert organisational information from existing data formats.
(Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Mark Potter)