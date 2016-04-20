FRANKFURT, April 20 Europe's largest software
company SAP said on Wednesday first-quarter profit
after tax rose 9 percent to 763 million euros ($867 million) and
reiterated its full-year outlook, citing a strong order pipeline
across its portfolio.
SAP earlier this month said first-quarter results would be
weaker than expected due to slower sales of software licences to
corporate customers, particularly in Brazil and the United
States.
It also reiterated on Wednesday that it expects 2016
operating profit, excluding special items, to range between 6.4
billion and 6.7 billion euros at constant currencies. That
represents roughly flat growth to an increase of 6 percent.
SAP said it expected a currency benefit of up to 2
percentage points in the second quarter for its revenue and
operating profit growth if exchange rates would remain at March
2016 levels.
For the full year, SAP expects a positive effect of between
1-3 percentage points.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
