* At $40/shr, price is 52 percent premium to Friday close
* SAP says deal set to close in Q1 2012
* Deal to be slightly dilutive in 2012, accretive later
* To exceed aim of generating 20 bln euros rev by 2015
By Michael Shields and Paritosh Bansal
Dec 3 - Germany's SAP announced a $3.4 billion
cash deal to buy U.S. Web-based software company SuccessFactors , joining the scramble among technology firms to offer
cloud-computing services to businesses.
SAP said on Saturday it would pay $40 per share for
SuccessFactors, a premium of 52 percent over both its Friday
closing price and the one-month volume-weighted average price,
making it expensive for any rival bidder that might want to put
in a counter bid.
SuccessFactors, which first went public at $10 a share four
years ago, makes human resources software used by companies to
review employee performance, It competes with Taleo Corp and Kenexa Corp .
The deal helps SAP catch up in cloud computing, a
fast-growing field where data and processes are hosted remotely
on the Web. Analysts have warned that the German company risked
losing ground to U.S. rival Oracle Corp .
Oracle in October announced a $1.5 billion deal to buy
cloud computing firm RightNow Technologies Inc , a
rival of SAP. Salesforce.com pioneered cloud computing for
companies and is still the market leader in the field.
Paul Hamerman, an analyst at technology research group
Forrester, said SAP was paying a substantial premium to acquire
SuccessFactors but its own cloud strategy had been lagging.
"By acquiring SuccessFactors, SAP puts itself into a much
stronger competitive position in human resources applications
and reaffirms its commitment to software-as-a-service as a key
business model," he said.
Forrester estimates the cloud computing market will grow
from $40.7 billion in 2011 to more than $241 billion in 2020.
SAP has slowly begun to gain traction with its Business by
Design software aimed at mid-sized companies. It reiterated on
Saturday that it aims to have around 1,000 customers there by
year-end.
"While our growth remains primarily organic, where we can
innovate faster with acquisitions, we take action. In this
case, to become a cloud powerhouse," SAP co-CEO Bill McDermott
told a hastily arranged conference call with journalists and
analysts.
The move means SAP can beat its target of generating 20
billion euros ($26.9 billion) in revenue by 2015 while
maintaining its 35 percent margin goal, company officials said.
The SuccessFactors deal is more about generating top-line
growth than wringing out cost synergies, they said.
SuccessFactors will remain an independently run unit in the
group. Its founder and Chief Executive Lars Dalgaard will run
SAP's cloud business and is set to join SAP's executive board.
Dalgaard said the deal would accelerate SuccessFactors'
roadmap by 10 years. It now has more than 3,500 customers and a
total of 15 million paying users.
SAP said it would take a 1 billion euro ($1.34 billion)
term loan to help fund the acquisition, which it said would be
slightly dilutive to earnings per share next year and accretive
thereafter. It was set to close in the first quarter of 2012.
SuccessFactors' operating margin jumped to 9 percent in the
third quarter from zero a year earlier, and the company said it
could not hire quickly enough to meet demand.
Its shares have gained 26 percent over the past three
months, giving the company a market value of about $2.2
billion.
The company has said it expects its 2011 revenue to jump by
about 59 percent but has not given a profit outlook.
JPMorgan Chase advised SAP on the deal, while Morgan
Stanley advised SuccessFactors,