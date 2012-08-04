FRANKFURT Aug 4 SAP, the world's
biggest maker of business software, failed to reach its internal
profit target in the first half and told staff to rein in costs
to meet the full-year goal, a German magazine reported on
Saturday.
"We have to cut costs considerably in the second half to
reach our internal target," weekly WirtschaftsWoche cited
finance chief Werner Brandt as saying in an internal video
message to employees that the magazine obtained.
While last month SAP confirmed its full-year outlook for
operating profit to reach 5.05-5.25 billion euros ($6.23-$6.48
billion), WirtschaftsWoche cited Brandt as saying in the video
that the internal yardstick for the payment of bonuses was 5.3
billion euros.
"Our internal ambitions are of course higher," Brandt said.
Excluding the effect of currency swings, SAP posted an
operating profit of 1.9 billion euros in the first half, which
according to WirtschaftsWoche was 95 percent below internal
targets.
As part of the cost cutting drive, Brandt asked staff to
refrain from business travel and to use video conferences
instead.
SAP was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8104 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)