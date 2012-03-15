By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, March 15 Economic growth is
flatlining in Europe, household spending is in a funk and
retailers are cutting prices - the perfect time to invest in
consumer brands that can defy the downturn, professional
golfer-turned-banker John Penning says.
The 39-year-old, who traded in his clubs for a life of
finance after mingling with bankers on the putting green, has
made his latest private-equity bet in the euro zone, taking over
a chain of warehouse stores selling second-hand
furniture and electrical goods mainly in France, the Benelux
countries and Spain.
Penning's Saphir Capital bought Troc, which he
describes as a "second-hand IKEA," for under 100 million euros
($130 million). The investment is small compared with the
world's biggest furniture retailer, which made more than 200
times that amount in 2010 sales.
But the deal is part of a wider strategy for Penning, who
also owns a stake in Frey - a French developer of
retail parks in France and Spain - and is looking at other
opportunities in the French consumer goods sector.
"I'm still excited about the euro...What is very good is
strong brands," Penning told Reuters at an event to present
Troc's strategy, which involves opening new stores and
increasing the amount of brand-new goods sold while still
retaining a primary foothold in second-hand products.
"There is pressure on purchasing power in France and we
(Troc) have a low-cost point of entry...We can sell a kitchen
for 700 euros to 800 euros ($910-$1,000), new," added Penning,
who sees revenue doubling at Troc in the next five years.
France's economy is expected to grow 0.1 percent in 2012,
while consumer confidence is seen ticking up 0.2 percent,
according to a Reuters poll.
Bitter memories of President Nicolas Sarkozy's promise to
boost French people's purchasing power are weighing on his
current reelection campaign.
Once Troc's expansion is complete, an established retail
network with 400 outlets might even be attractive to Asian
buyers, Penning said. Saphir will also revamp Troc's purchasing
platform and offer its entire catalogue across several countries
on one website, like an integrated eBay.
Saphir does not intend to raise more funds for now,
preferring to rely on existing resources and money generated
from advisory deals.
Big buyout houses like BC Partners and Blackstone
have seen increased investor caution in the wake of the 2008
financial crisis, which has drawn out the process of raising
funds and made it much more complicated.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
