* Publicis aims to boost growth after failed Omnicom merger
* CEO Maurice Levy bets on digital ads and marketing
* Sapient options unusually active before announcement
* Deal financed with existing cash and debt
* Publicis shares fall as much as 5 pct
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Nov 3 Publicis, the world's
third-largest advertising agency, is to buy U.S.-based digital
ad specialist Sapient for $3.7 billion in cash as it
seeks to accelerate growth after a botched merger earlier this
year.
The French group is hoping rapid growth in both North
American and Internet advertising, which are far outpacing
European and traditional ad formats, will help it catch up with
sales gains at rivals such as WPP and Interpublic
.
Chief Executive Maurice Levy has blamed Publicis' recent
poor performance on a failed merger with world No.2 ad agency
Omnicom, announced in August 2013 and abandoned in May
over control and cultural clashes.
But some analysts said Publicis' offer of $25 per share, a
44 percent premium to Sapient's closing price on Friday, was a
hefty price for a company whose growth may have peaked.
The transaction, which followed an unusual rally in Sapient
shares and options last week, could also dash hopes among the
French company's shareholders that cash might be distributed to
them, analysts said.
Publicis shares fell 2.3 percent, while Sapient was up 42
percent at $24.59 in early afternoon trading.
"A good asset at a steep price," said Exane BNP Paribas
analyst Charles Bedouelle of the deal, adding it would "likely
push back (Publicis') cash return story by two years."
UBS analyst Tamsin Garrity said Publicis had been under
pressure from investors to return cash, and was expected to
announced share buybacks at a strategy day on Friday.
"The acquisition of Sapient makes such returns unlikely,"
she added. Garrity has a neutral rating on Publicis shares.
Levy defended the decision, saying the company would
generate more value in the long term by buying Sapient rather
than buying back its own shares. He pledged to update investors
on his approach to dividends and buybacks sometime in November.
"This operation is extremely important for securing the
future of Publicis," Levy said. "It is far better to invest and
deliver a higher growth and higher profits ... which will lead
to a re-rating, rather than simply buy back our own shares."
"The deal will create a foundation for accelerated growth"
by giving Publicis access to new markets and revenues, he added.
Publicis said the deal would be financed through existing
cash and new debt, and would not affect Publicis' credit rating.
It did not say when it would add to group profits but forecast
50 million euros ($63 million) in annual cost savings.
"A JILTED LOVER"?
Sapient's sales grew 14.1 percent to 1.1 billion euros last
year, far outstripping Publicis' sales growth of 1.2 percent,
though the French company had a higher operating profit margin.
The U.S-based group earned 63 percent of its 2013 sales in North
America and has 13,000 employees, 8,500 of which are in India.
"The risk that growth slows at Sapient is one of the
transaction's more important considerations," said Pivotal
Research Group analyst Brian Wieser.
He noted the deal gave Sapient an enterprise value (equity
plus debt) of around 12 times its forecast earnings before
interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2015,
far above Publicis' current multiple of about 8 times.
Martin Sorrell, the chief executive of Publicis' rival WPP,
was even harsher, telling financial blog Business Insider that
Publicis had rushed into the Sapient deal to compensate for its
botched marriage with Omnicom.
"It looks like the behaviour of a jilted lover," said
Sorrell, who often trades barbs with his cross-channel rival.
Levy responded on a later conference call that he did not
think Sorrell "knew anything about love."
"When it comes to love he should give that to the French,"
he said.
Buying Sapient will speed Publicis' roughly seven year-old
effort to earn more revenue from digital advertising, which
includes everything from online marketing to brand building on
social networks and automatic ad buying for major customers.
Last year, 38.4 percent of Publicis' sales came from
digital, and it had been aiming to reach 50 percent by 2018,
something that the Sapient deal will make happen immediately.
According to Zenith Optimedia, the digital ad market is
expected to grow 17.1 percent this year, driving total ad market
growth of 5.3 percent.
Sapient's main SapientNitro unit is a digital agency on a
par with Publicis' Razorfish and WPP's AKQA with customers
including carmaker Fiat, retailer Marks & Spencer and consumer
goods group Unilever.
'SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY'?
Sapient shares rose 20 percent last week ahead of the deal
announcement, compared to a 3.3 percent rise in the Nasdaq,
prompting some market observers to question whether information
had leaked. Trading in options in Sapient was also especially
heavy.
"It looks like that there was some suspicious activity in
Sapient," said optionMonster.com lead analyst David Russell.
"Someone is definitely making a lot of money on this and they
were buying the calls right before the merger was announced."
Sapient boss Alan Herrick will continue to run the company
and join Publicis' management team, while Jerry Greenberg, the
co-chairman of Sapient's board, will join Publicis' board.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of
next year. Citigroup has committed to financing the bid.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Rothschild advised
Publicis, while Goldman Sachs and Blackstone advised Sapient.
(1 US dollar = 0.8000 euro)
