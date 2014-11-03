(Changes SLUG, text unchanged)
By Leila Abboud
PARIS Nov 3 Publicis, the world's
third-largest advertising holding company, has agreed to buy
digital ad specialist Sapient for $3.7 billion in cash as it
seeks to accelerate growth after a botched merger earlier this
year.
Publicis said on Monday that the deal values U.S.-based
Sapient at $25.00 per share, which represented a 44 percent
premium to Friday's close.
For Publicis Chief Executive Maurice Levy, the deal is part
of a push to revitalise the group at a time when its quarterly
top-line growth has lagged rivals WPP and Interpublic
among others.
Levy has blamed the poor performance on the hangover from
Publicis' failed "merger of equals" with world number 2 ad
agency Omnicom, which was announced in August 2013 and
abandoned in May over control and cultural clashes.
Levy is betting that Sapient, which earned 63 percent of
2013 sales in the healthy ad market of North America, will help
Publicis get back on its feet.
"It will give Publicis access to new markets and create new
revenue streams," said the veteran CEO in a statement.
Publicis did not say when the Sapient acquisition would add
to group profits but expects 50 million euros in annual cost
savings from the combination.
Publicis' management and supervisory boards unanimously
backed the deal, as did the board of Sapient, which will
recommend shareholders tender their shares.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of
next year. Citigroup has committed to financing the bid.
Sapient boss Alan Herrick will continue to run the company
and is to join Publicis' management team, while Jerry Greenberg,
the current co-chairman of Sapient's board will become a board
member of Publicis.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Blaise Robinson and
Andrew Callus)