BRIEF-Tecnon (Fujian) Commercial Lighting sets pricing for Shenzhen IPO
April 19 Tecnon (Fujian) Commercial Lighting Co Ltd
Dec 18 Sapmer SA :
* Said on Wednesday it appoints Adrien de Chomereau as chief executive of the company, in replacement of Yannick Lauri
Source text: bit.ly/1AJYbI7
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
April 19 Tecnon (Fujian) Commercial Lighting Co Ltd
* To acquire australian natural skin care business mcarthur skincare for total cash and scrip consideration of $1m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: