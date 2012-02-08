* Q1 headline EPS 8 U.S. cents vs 7 U.S. cents
* Says Q2 profit to rise quarter-on-quarter
(Adds details, quotes, analyst)
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 South African paper
maker Sappi posted a slight rise in first-quarter
earnings on Wednesday, lifted by lower input prices and
aggressive cost cuts, and said it expected more improvement
ahead.
As the paper industry struggles to recover from a slump
caused by anaemic demand and overcapacity, Sappi has closed
mills and is targeting higher-margin businesses such as chemical
cellulose, a move analysts say is finally showing results.
"They have improved the quality of the business. They may
finally be getting the story right, but it may take a while for
it to fully come through into the bottom line," said Mohamed
Kharva, an analyst at Nedbank Securities.
"The greatest concern is the Chinese and how much capacity
they have added and how that will impact on the business in
coming months."
Should market conditions remain stable, Sappi, the world's
largest maker of fine paper used in glossy magazines such as
Vogue, said it expected core profit for the second quarter to
improve from the first quarter.
Shares in the company rose 1.69 percent to 27 rand by 0810
GMT, outperforming a 0.63 percent rise in the JSE All-share
index. The stock is up nearly 12 percent so far this
year.
Chief Executive Ralph Boettger said no more mills needed to
be closed for the time being, although Sappi and other producers
may need to reduce paper capacity in the future.
"Sappi at this point in time is pretty competitive and it's
not us that need to take the next step," he said.
European forest companies are expected to report weak
fourth-quarter profits due to falling demand for graphic paper,
showing they still need to close more mills and seek M&A deals
in 2012 even after last year's consolidation.
Finnish paper maker UPM-Kymmene said last week it
would sell its paper packaging business to improve profitability
after reporting a 30 percent drop in profit for
October-December.
PRICE INCREASES
Boettger said prices for pulp may start increasing over the
next few months and increases for other paper products may be
likely later in the year.
Sappi will focus on getting its units running smoothly and
profitably and bringing down its debt before making any more
investments, beyond the planned expansion of its chemical
cellulose businesses.
Headline earnings per share totalled 8 U.S. cents for the
three months to end-December, compared with 7 U.S. cents a year
earlier, the company said.
Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa
and exclude certain one-off and non trading items.
Sales for the quarter fell to $1.59 billion from $1.87
billion the previous year.
Sappi expects the performance of its European and North
American businesses to improve in the course of the year.
It also said demand for its chemical cellulose, made from
wood and used in clothing, plastics, food and pharmaceutical
products, remained relatively strong.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan and Helen
Massy-Beresford)