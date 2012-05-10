* Reports Q2 headline EPS of 10 U.S. cents
* Lifted by cost cuts, chemical cellulose business
(Adds analyst comment, shares)
By Olivia Kumwenda
JOHANNESBURG, May 10 South African paper maker
Sappi posted healthy second-quarter earnings on
Thursday, benefiting from aggressive cost cuts and a solid
chemical cellulose business.
As the paper industry deals with a slump caused by anemic
demand and overcapacity, Sappi has closed mills and is focusing
on higher-margin businesses such as chemical cellulose.
"Overall very pleasing and it is pretty much in line with
our expectations," said Sean Ungerer, an analyst at Avior
Research.
Sappi shares were up 1.7 percent at 0927 GMT, compared with
a 0.35 percent rise in the broader All-share index.
Sappi, the world's largest maker of fine paper used in
glossy magazines, said market conditions for coated paper had
been weaker in the second quarter to end-March, compared with
the same period last year.
But the company got support from the cost savings and the
strong performance in the chemical cellulose business.
"The performance of the European business was particularly
pleasing, following the relentless focus on cost reduction in
that region," chief executive Ralph Boettger said, adding that
the southern African chemical cellulose business recorded strong
sales volume.
Sappi said it expects the third financial quarter, which is
seasonally weaker, to be further impacted by planned annual
maintenance shuts at a number of its major pulp mills.
"These shuts will result in an increase in maintenance costs
and lost contribution from reduced output and sales," the
company said.
It said the third quarter operating profit, excluding
special items, was expected to be in line with the equivalent
quarter last year. For the full year, the company also expects
steady operating profit from the previous financial year.
Finnish forestry group UPM-Kymmene, which has led
the way in sector consolidation to tackle overcapacity, said
last month conditions were improving after posting quarterly
results that beat expectations.
Sappi also said it would consider refinancing its higher
cost debt, including the bonds which are due in 2014, if market
conditions are favourable and it made economic sense to do so.
The company reported headline earnings per share of 10 U.S.
cents for the second quarter, against a loss of 2 U.S. cents a
year earlier.
Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa
and exclude certain one-off and non trading items.
