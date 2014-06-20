* Special loss is about double Sapporo's net profit forecast for 2014

* Doubts over whether "Goku Zero" drink should be taxed at higher rate

* Sapporo may apply to have tax returned if it can prove classification was correct (Adds details on earnings forecast, background)

TOKYO, June 20 Sapporo Holdings Ltd said it would post a special loss in the second quarter as it prepares to pay additional liquor taxes equivalent to that amount after questions over whether one of its beverages was classified wrongly in a lower tax segment.

The Japanese brewer said on Friday that it would report a special loss of 11.6 billion yen ($113.7 million) in the three months ending this month. Sapporo also said it was looking into the impact on its annual forecasts, and that it would announce any revision as soon as possible.

The special loss is more than double the annual net profit of 5 billion yen that Japan's fourth-largest brewer has forecast for the business year ending Dec. 31.

Sapporo had flagged the possibility of paying the additional 11.6 billion yen tax earlier this month after tax authorities had requested data on production methods for its popular Goku Zero beer-like drink.

To avoid any future back taxes, Sapporo said then that it would tweak the production process and relaunch the Goku Zero. The product had been classified as "third beer", a drink made from malt alternatives or a mix of low-malt beer and other alcohol, and is taxed at barely one-third of regular beers.

Sapporo Holdings said its unlisted unit, Sapporo Breweries, had decided to voluntarily and preemptively reclassify the drink and pay an estimated 11.6 billion yen in additional taxes and late fees.

It said the decision was not based on confirmation from tax authorities that the product had been mis-classified. The company stands by its classification of Goku Zero as a "third beer" and may apply to have the additional tax returned by providing proof to tax authorities, a spokesman said.

As of end-May, Sapporo had sold 6.13 million cases of Goku Zero after nearly one year on the market, surpassing its targets. Third-beer products are a growing and major market for Japan's breweries.

($1 = 102.0500 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Ryan Woo)