* Special loss is about double Sapporo's net profit forecast
for 2014
* Doubts over whether "Goku Zero" drink should be taxed at
higher rate
* Sapporo may apply to have tax returned if it can prove
classification was correct
TOKYO, June 20 Sapporo Holdings Ltd
said it would post a special loss in the second quarter as it
prepares to pay additional liquor taxes equivalent to that
amount after questions over whether one of its beverages was
classified wrongly in a lower tax segment.
The Japanese brewer said on Friday that it would report a
special loss of 11.6 billion yen ($113.7 million) in the three
months ending this month. Sapporo also said it was looking into
the impact on its annual forecasts, and that it would announce
any revision as soon as possible.
The special loss is more than double the annual net profit
of 5 billion yen that Japan's fourth-largest brewer has forecast
for the business year ending Dec. 31.
Sapporo had flagged the possibility of paying the additional
11.6 billion yen tax earlier this month after tax authorities
had requested data on production methods for its popular Goku
Zero beer-like drink.
To avoid any future back taxes, Sapporo said then that it
would tweak the production process and relaunch the Goku Zero.
The product had been classified as "third beer", a drink made
from malt alternatives or a mix of low-malt beer and other
alcohol, and is taxed at barely one-third of regular beers.
Sapporo Holdings said its unlisted unit, Sapporo Breweries,
had decided to voluntarily and preemptively reclassify the drink
and pay an estimated 11.6 billion yen in additional taxes and
late fees.
It said the decision was not based on confirmation from tax
authorities that the product had been mis-classified. The
company stands by its classification of Goku Zero as a "third
beer" and may apply to have the additional tax returned by
providing proof to tax authorities, a spokesman said.
As of end-May, Sapporo had sold 6.13 million cases of Goku
Zero after nearly one year on the market, surpassing its
targets. Third-beer products are a growing and major market for
Japan's breweries.
