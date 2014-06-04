(Corrects reason for possible additional taxes in paragraph 2)
TOKYO, June 4 Sapporo Holdings Ltd said
on Wednesday it may have to pay an additional 11.6 billion yen
($113 million) in liquor taxes.
The beermaker was informed by the tax agency that its
Sapporo Goku Zero might not fall under the lowest-tax "third
beer" category for beer-like alcoholic beverages. It is
therefore re-releasing the product under the "happoshu" or
low-malt beer category, which is taxed at a higher rate than
"third-beer", but less than regular beer.
Sapporo said in a statement that it calculated the amount
based on previous sales and inventory.
($1 = 102.4300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)