TOKYO Feb 28 The key Vietnamese operations of
Sapporo Holdings Ltd's overseas breweries unit will
take another two to three years to become profitable instead of
the original plan to be in the black this year, a top executive
said on Friday.
Sapporo International built its first overseas factory in
Vietnam in late 2011, saying at the time that it expected to be
making profits in three years.
But the company has projected an operating loss of 2.3
billion yen ($22.5 million) in Vietnam in the business year to
Dec. 31, as it spends more to boost its brand in a market
dominated by Heineken.
"It's going to take another two to three years," Yoshihiro
Iwata, the director of business strategy who is slated to take
over as president of Sapporo International next month, told
Reuters in an interview.
"Rather than bringing the business to the black early and
have profits hovering at low levels, we want to establish a
solid foundation in the premium beer segment, investing for
longer-term profitability even if that means we delay getting
into the black," he said.
($1 = 102.0850 Japanese yen)
