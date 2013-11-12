(Adds financing details, background)
By Prakash Chakravarti and Jacqueline Poh
HONG KONG Nov 12 Malaysian oilfield service
provider SapuraKencana Bhd is raising a loan of up to
$5.8 billion, which would be one of the largest ever loans for a
Malaysian company, bankers said on Tuesday.
The loan will finance SapuraKencana's $898 million purchase
of Newfield Exploration Co's Malaysian oil and gas
assets and also refinance existing debt, the
sources said.
The $5.8 billion loan will be the largest Malaysian offshore
loan to be raised since 2007 when Binariang GSM Sdn Bhd
raised $7.1 billion to fund the acquisition of shares
in Maxis Communications Bhd
SapuraKencana was created by the merger of SapuraCrest
Petroleum and Kencana Petroleum Bhd and made its debut on the
Malaysian stock exchange in May 2012.
SapuraKencana was not immediately available for comment.
SapuraKencana's loan will also be bigger than all 11 loans
raised for Malaysian companies this year which total $5.7
billion, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, and include a
$1.85 billion, 12-month bridge loan for SapuraKencana's $1.85
billion that was signed in April.
That loan, which was borrowed by SapuraKencana Petroleum
Bhd, part-funded the $2.9 billion acquisition of Seadrill Ltd's
tender oil rig business and was provided by 10
lenders.
The bridge loan lenders are expected to be close to the new
deal. These include Malaysian banks AmBank, CIMB, EPF, Maybank
and RHB Bank and international lenders ABN AMRO Bank, BNP
Paribas, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB.
The $1.85 billion loan received commitments of more than
$2.5 billion and paid a margin of 175 basis point (bps) over
Libor for the first three months, stepping up to 200 bps, 225
bps and 250 bps after six, nine and twelve months respectively.
The new deal consists of a $900 million, 12-month bridge to
fund the acquisition, a $2.2 billion, two-year bridge loan to a
sukuk bond issue, a $2.2 billion, seven-year term loan and a
$500 million, seven-year revolving credit, the sources said.
The structure of the loan has not yet been finalised, they
added. One source said that the $900 million bridge loan may be
raised separately.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)