(Adds financing details, background)

By Prakash Chakravarti and Jacqueline Poh

HONG KONG Nov 12 Malaysian oilfield service provider SapuraKencana Bhd is raising a loan of up to $5.8 billion, which would be one of the largest ever loans for a Malaysian company, bankers said on Tuesday.

The loan will finance SapuraKencana's $898 million purchase of Newfield Exploration Co's Malaysian oil and gas assets and also refinance existing debt, the sources said.

The $5.8 billion loan will be the largest Malaysian offshore loan to be raised since 2007 when Binariang GSM Sdn Bhd raised $7.1 billion to fund the acquisition of shares in Maxis Communications Bhd

SapuraKencana was created by the merger of SapuraCrest Petroleum and Kencana Petroleum Bhd and made its debut on the Malaysian stock exchange in May 2012.

SapuraKencana was not immediately available for comment.

SapuraKencana's loan will also be bigger than all 11 loans raised for Malaysian companies this year which total $5.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, and include a $1.85 billion, 12-month bridge loan for SapuraKencana's $1.85 billion that was signed in April.

That loan, which was borrowed by SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd, part-funded the $2.9 billion acquisition of Seadrill Ltd's tender oil rig business and was provided by 10 lenders.

The bridge loan lenders are expected to be close to the new deal. These include Malaysian banks AmBank, CIMB, EPF, Maybank and RHB Bank and international lenders ABN AMRO Bank, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB.

The $1.85 billion loan received commitments of more than $2.5 billion and paid a margin of 175 basis point (bps) over Libor for the first three months, stepping up to 200 bps, 225 bps and 250 bps after six, nine and twelve months respectively.

The new deal consists of a $900 million, 12-month bridge to fund the acquisition, a $2.2 billion, two-year bridge loan to a sukuk bond issue, a $2.2 billion, seven-year term loan and a $500 million, seven-year revolving credit, the sources said.

The structure of the loan has not yet been finalised, they added. One source said that the $900 million bridge loan may be raised separately.

(Editing by Tessa Walsh)