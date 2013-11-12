LONDON Nov 12 Malaysian oilfield service
provider SapuraKencana Bhd is raising a syndicated
loan of up to $5.8 billion, which would be one of the largest
loans ever raised for a Malaysian company, banking sources said
on Tuesday.
The loan will finance SapuraKencana's $898 million purchase
of Newfield Exploration Co's Malaysian oil and gas assets and
also refinance existing debt, the sources said.
The $5.8 billion loan will be the largest Malaysian offshore
loan to be raised since 2007 when Binariang GSM Sdn Bhd
raised $7.1 billion to fund its acquisition of shares
in Maxis Communications Bhd
SapuraKencana was created by the merger of SapuraCrest
Petroleum and Kencana Petroleum Bhd and debuted on the Malaysian
bourse in May 2012.
SapuraKecana was not immediately available for comment.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)